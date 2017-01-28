Connect to your mind at festival

LOVE THYSELF: Amanda Catelo will host the Aligning Festival which will hit the Whitsunday Sailing Club next week.

IF YOU have a keen interest in mindfulness and exploring your inner self, then the Aligning Festival is the place to be.

Being held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club next week, the festival will have a little something for everyone with workshops, stalls and massage and yoga sessions.

The event will be run by Aligning Therapies', Amanda Capelo, a reiki healer.

"(Reiki) is an ancient healing practice that comes from Japan," she said.

"It's about relaxing the body and promoting natural balance and realignment."

Ms Capelo said she loved being involved in the festival because of her passion for self discovery and healing.

"It's promoting health, well-being, wellness, organic products, healing and alternative therapies," she said.

"There's going to be a few workshops focused on healing, counselling and massages."

Now in its second year, this year will be the first time the festival has been run in Airlie Beach.

Ms Capelo said the response from locals was already very positive.

"I know the area is in demand of events like this one to promote wellness and relaxation," she said.

"I'll definitely be doing more in the future."

Ms Capelo said the event wasn't just for adults but for families as well with kids more than welcome to come a long. Anyone can show up and check out what's on offer at the variety of stalls.

"There's going to be different brands like essential oils, salt lamps, different health products for the body, bath salts," she said.

"So buy the products and get healing!"

Ms Capelo said free yoga classes would be held in the afternoon.

"People can come in with their mats and have a free yoga session," she said.

Not only can attendees give yoga a go, but they can also enjoy a relaxing massage from a professional masseuse.

With the Whitsunday Sailing Club overlooking Airlie Beach with a view out to the islands, it's the perfect location to hold such an event.

A gold coin donation is required upon entry.

There will be lucky door prizes for those who decide to come along and experience the self-love promoting festival.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/aligning therapies/, call 0422 168 505 or email aligningtherapies.com.

FEEL GOOD

What: Aligning festival

Where: Whitsunday Sailing Club

When: Saturday, February 4

Cost: Gold coin donation

Contact: aligningtherapies@ gmail.com