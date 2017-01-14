Costigan denies One Nation rumour

JASON Costigan has denied he will be following in the footsteps of Buderim LNP MP Steve Dickson by defecting to One Nation.

Speculation mounted yesterday after the Whitsunday MP was spotted in the carpark next to where the press conference of Mr Dickson's defection was taking place.

Mr Costigan told The Courier Mail it was purely coincidence and that he had never met Senator Pauline Hanson.

"I was driving back to North Queensland after staying on the Sunshine Coast with a relative and I pulled off the highway to get lunch and a cup of coffee and that's why I was there," he said.

"As I walked through the carpark I noticed the media scrum but I had no idea what it was for.

"It wasn't until later that I realised what it was all about.

"With the greatest of respect to Senator Hanson, I don't have any desire to meet her.

"I'm completely committed to the LNP and the people of Whitsunday."