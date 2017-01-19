Costigan rejects speculation of disloyalty

ON SIDE: Jason Costigan says he will remain with the LNP.

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan confirmed he will stay in the LNP tent.

Speculation was rife last weekend after his vehicle was spotted in the carpark next to where Buderim MP Steve Dickson announced his defection to One Nation.

Mr Costigan said it was pure coincidence that he stopped in the Sunshine Coast for coffee at the exact moment.

While he noticed the press scrum as he walked through the carpark, he claimed he only realised afterward what had occurred.

Well-known as an outspoken MP, Mr Costigan said the LNP was best placed to deal with issues facing regional Queensland.

"I'm loyal to the people of Whitsunday and I'm also loyal to the LNP,” he said.

"I walk over hot coals for the people of Whitsunday and if that results in some conflict from time to time then so be it.

"Call me a maverick, call me brash, you can't call me not committed to the people of Whitsunday or the LNP.”

The seat of Whitsunday was one of 11 to fall to One Nation when the populist party was at its peak in 1998.

Mr Costigan said he isn't worried about history repeating itself.

"The Whitsundays has changed a lot since those days; all I'm focused on is standing up for the people of Whitsunday,” he said.