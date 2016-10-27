Council approves Airlie cinemas

LOCALS were sceptical but it's going ahead - Whitsunday Regional Council has approved the application for two cinema screens and a planetarium in Airlie Beach.

The material change of use application, supported unanimously by all councillors at yesterday's meeting, will allow the ground floor of Beach Plaza on Airlie Esplanade to be converted into two, 42-seat cinemas with an adjoining bar.

The motion on the table passed subject to a number of conditions, but the applicant, Ron Harris, was confident these could be met.

"It's all reasonable and not a problem,” he said.

Mr Harris described himself as "very, very pleased” with the result.

"You never know until the vote but we're very happy and the people we talk to around town - they're very excited too,” he said.

Mr Harris said it was now "full steam ahead” for stage one of the project - being the ground-floor cinemas - with the planetarium on the first floor to follow at a later date.

Each of the downstairs cinema screens will have full 3D and 2D capability and high quality DTS sound.

Mr Harris has set a target opening date of March 15.

"So I'm going to aim everything for that - just prior to Easter,” he said.