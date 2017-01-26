Council ready to deliver a shelter

STANDING UP: Rebecca Woods called for action on the Island Drive bus stop.

CONCERN for the welfare of her clients drove Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre manager Rebecca Woods to advocate for a bus shelter at Island Drive.

"I started in December because a lot of our clients catch buses to that point and it was a factor of looking after them,” she said.

"You are just not protected from the elements, whether its raining or sunny and the aluminium seats also burn your backside.”

Ms Woods wrote a letter to council and received a response last week informing her work on a temporary shelter would begin last Friday.

A council spokesperson said they were stepping up to the plate.

"The bus shelter at Island Drive is not a council asset and therefore does not fall under council's responsibility,” the spokesperson said.

"However, due to concerns expressed by the community and the high usage of this bus shelter, council has stepped in to facilitate and ensure an outcome in a reasonable time-frame.”

The spokesperson said an order was placed on January 19 for the structure to be manufactured and should be installed on Friday morning.

Ms Woods identified other bus stops at Moodys Road, Ocean Reach Estate and Kookaburra Drive in need of work.