Council seeks feedback for latest plan

28th Sep 2016 9:27 AM
DISCUSSION: Mayor Andrew Willcox leading the Whitsunday Regional Council meeting in Bowen yesterday.Photo Inge Hansen / Whitsunday Times.
DISCUSSION: Mayor Andrew Willcox leading the Whitsunday Regional Council meeting in Bowen yesterday.Photo Inge Hansen / Whitsunday Times. Inge Hansen

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council is developing a Heavy Vehicle Network Plan to guide the delivery of heavy vehicle infrastructure in the region and they want your feedback.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said in order to make an efficient plan for the delivery of heavy vehicle infrastructure, Council was seeking comments from the community.

"Council is committed to the delivery of a heavy vehicle network that is efficient and relevant for the function it performs,” he said.

"We are specifically seeking feedback regarding the suitability and use of the existing heavy vehicle routes and also the location of proposed alternative heavy vehicle routes.”

Consultation commences Tuesday, October 4 and will close on Friday, October 28 2016.

To provide feedback complete the survey via http://yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au.

Provide feedback through writing to PO Box 104, Proserpine, QLD 4800 or via email at info@whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au.

Or visit in person at one of Council's Customer Service centres located in Bowen, Proserpine or Collinsville.

Topics:  heavy vehicle network plan, infrastructure, whitsunday regional council, whitsundays

