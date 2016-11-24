Council staff win early Christmas present

ALL SMILES: Whitsunday Regional Council today approved a back-dated two per cent pay rise.

THE festive spirit has clearly rubbed off on Whitsunday Regional Council, which yesterday approved a two per cent pay rise for all staff backdated to July 1 this year.

The "administrative pay rise" was awarded as council was unable to negotiate a new enterprise agreement due to a Queensland Industrial Relations Commission review.

Council CEO Barry Omundson said this approval acknowledged the high calibre of council employees.

"Our staff are the front line face of council and the pay rise reflects our shared goal of creating a cultural environment which meets the needs of the business, and better reflects the values of our employees," he said.

The payments are planned to proceed before Christmas.