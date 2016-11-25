29°
Councillor shares her heartbreaking story

Jacob Wilson | 25th Nov 2016 12:16 PM
SPEAKING OUT: Councillor Jan Clifford shares her heart breaking story.
SPEAKING OUT: Councillor Jan Clifford shares her heart breaking story. Sharon Smallwood

JAN Clifford knows all too well what it's like to be a victim of domestic violence.

The Airlie Beach councillor once had her door kicked in at 3am and a shot gun put to her head.

And there was no support for her back then.

"The police said if he isn't here we can't do anything about it," she recalled.

"Nobody is immune - you don't have to be hit to be a victim of domestic violence, it is about control and isolating you from friends and family."

Last week, Whitsunday Regional Council where Cr Clifford works, passed a motion to become a White Ribbon Accredited Work Place.

Accreditation recognises businesses and organisations committed to speaking out and contributing to cultural change in the workplace.

For Cr Clifford achieving progress on this issue is highly personal.

"We hope that we are setting an example by showing there is no place for domestic violence at council," she said.

"It is about how we deal with people who are victims of perpetrators, how we reach out how to support them and how we don't tolerate bullying."

The process to become fully accredited is expected to take 12 months.

Whitsunday Zonta club ladies are running an orange stall at the Lions markets tomorrow until 1pm to raise awareness of domestic violence abuse.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, call Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling (soon to be named Whitsunday Counselling and Support) on 4946 2999.

