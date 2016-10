A 68-year old man has been taken to hospital following a crash at 2.30pm on the Shute Harbour Road and Valley Drive intersection.

Senior Sergeant David Murray said the man misjudged the distance between cars and suffered minor injuries, bruises and abrasions.

The collision involved a blue Toyota RAV 4 and Grey Toyota Kluger.

An infringement notice has been issued to the man for failing to give way.