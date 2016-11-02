29°
Crews rush to kitchen fire in Airlie Beach

Shakira Sellen
| 2nd Nov 2016 6:55 AM
QFES crews rushed to a fire in Airlie Beach.
QFES crews rushed to a fire in Airlie Beach. Bev Lacey

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to contain a kitchen fire at Beach Plaza early on Wednesday in Airlie Beach.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said they were called about 1.50am.

"We were called out to fire alarm activated on Airlie Esplanade and there were a couple of 000 calls as well," she said.

"The building was evacuated and a primary and secondary search were done.

"Five crews were there and some firefighters wore breathing apparatus some firefighters."

She said crews were dampening down hot spots at 3.30am.

The matter was left with police, the spokeswoman said.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  airlie beach fire qfes

