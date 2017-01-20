Criticism of deck 'jumped the gun'

AN APPLICATION process for a deck to be built along the Heart Hotel building has caught the attention of a vocal Whitsunday resident.

Clay Bauman said if the deck was built beyond the company's "existing boundaries” and stretching into public land, then some form of compensation was warranted.

"My concerns are that Heart Hotel have already built right up to their boundary,” he said.

"If they are allowed to have more public land then the public should be getting something back like money towards the rejuvenation of the creek.”

Mr Bauman said a $100,000 contribution wouldn't be excessive and would lift the value of the area.

The Deck restaurant owner Greg Lang said criticism of the application was "jumping the gun”.

"There is a local and state government process involved and there will be a public consultation coming up pretty shortly,” he said.

"We are still in the discussion stage and wanting to know what the requirements are and until we understand that the facts really aren't out there.”