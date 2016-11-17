Croc heard last week is yet to be caught

WILDLIFE officers have found no sign of the crocodile reported at Broadwater Ave in Airlie Beach last week.

The report caught the attention of the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection after a resident told of hearing a crocodile late Tuesday last week.

Warning signs were installed in the area alerting members of the public to be on the lookout for the crocodile and exercise caution.

An EHP spokesperson said the area had been searched extensively by wildlife officers.

"Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection have responded to reports of a crocodile near Broadwater Ave, Airlie Beach (after) a member of the public reported hearing a crocodile late Tuesday night,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the crocodile might have moved on as they tended to be highly mobile during mating season.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to report all crocodile sightings to EHP on 1300130372.

"All sighting reports are investigated and greatly contribute to the overall effectiveness of crocodile management,” the spokesperson said.

If a crocodile is spotted the public is urged to practice "croc-wise” behaviour and never feed, provoke or harass them.