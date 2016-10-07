Cruise Whitsundays welcomes new multi-million addition

CRUISE Whitsundays has launched its brand new $4.7m vessel Sea Quest, custom built for its growing range of tours to the world famous beach.

Built on the Gold Coast for Cruise Whitsundays, Sea Quest joins their fleet as the company's second largest boat at 30 metres, carrying up to 258 passengers.

Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle said it would bring a new level of comfort cruising and a new range of tour options.

"Everything about this new boat has been designed for guest comfort, the engines are quiet, she's a very stable sea going vessel, the lower deck has floor to ceiling windows to maximise sight-seeing, and both decks have raised seating through the middle of the boat so that guests in the middle can still enjoy the spectacular views of the Whitsundays,” he said.

"Adding Sea Quest to our fleet of vessels also means we can review the way we cruise our guests to Whitehaven Beach, in particular it allows us to open up an extra tour through the middle of the day.

"We've already trialled a mini version of the picnic lunch tour product and its proved enormously popular.”

The new picnic tour will be enhanced in the next fortnight, offering a full BBQ lunch, freshly cooked on Whitehaven Beach by the catering team from Fish D'vine.

They will also be introducing a new Whitehaven Beach and Snorkelling tour.

"Whitehaven Beach can be challenging to drop guests off at because the sand bars change daily with the tide, so we have had Sea Quest purpose built to be able to pull up onto those sand bars safely (for guests and the environment), with a custom-designed boarding gangway so that guests walk directly off the boat onto the sand, barely getting their feet wet,” Mr Hortle said.

"For the technically minded, she will run 2 CAT C32s of 1200 BHP and cruising at 24 knots with exceptional comfort in all seas.

"It also means we have a bigger range of tours and products that we will be able to offer to guests wanting to see Whitehaven Beach.”