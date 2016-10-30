Cup Day's almost here

IT SEEMS like only yesterday that Australia was celebrating Michelle Payne's Melbourne Cup victory as she became the first female jockey to win the race that stops a nation.

On Tuesday, the 156th running of the Cup will take place and with it, a host of restaurants, pubs and clubs around the Whitsundays will welcome hordes of crowds to dress up, enjoy some tasty food and drinks, and hopefully cheer on a winner.

Capers has become one of the go-to destinations for the race in the Whitsundays with general manager of Airlie Beach Hotel Mark Bell saying they would be hosting another high quality event.

"This is probably our 17th Cup Day in Capers since we opened,” he said.

"We are probably the only venue that serves champagne that is actually French champagne and we'll also be serving a very high quality seafood buffet.”

With screens spread out across the venue and a big screen to view the event, along with full TAB facilities available at Mangrove Jacks, the day will include prizes for best fashion on the day as well as entertainment.

"You can enjoy the whole day of racing,” Mr Bell said.

Magnums Hotel will also be offering a spectacular day as they host a cocktail party on the terrace that will include a champagne fountain.

Restaurants and pubs around the region have a variety of lunch specials on offer for the day and for those who want to keep the party going into the night, Mama Africa will be hosting a Still Best Dressed Melbourne Cup after party with free canapes from 9-11pm.

For those who can't make it to a venue, the Melbourne Cup will be screened live all day on Channel 7 with the big race at 2pm.