27°
News

Cup Day's almost here

Dane Lillingstone | 30th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
RACE DAY: Andy Chia, Sarah Wilson and Meghan Dunne preparing for last year's Melbourne Cup Day at O'Duinns.
RACE DAY: Andy Chia, Sarah Wilson and Meghan Dunne preparing for last year's Melbourne Cup Day at O'Duinns. Matthew Newton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT SEEMS like only yesterday that Australia was celebrating Michelle Payne's Melbourne Cup victory as she became the first female jockey to win the race that stops a nation.

On Tuesday, the 156th running of the Cup will take place and with it, a host of restaurants, pubs and clubs around the Whitsundays will welcome hordes of crowds to dress up, enjoy some tasty food and drinks, and hopefully cheer on a winner.

Capers has become one of the go-to destinations for the race in the Whitsundays with general manager of Airlie Beach Hotel Mark Bell saying they would be hosting another high quality event.

"This is probably our 17th Cup Day in Capers since we opened,” he said.

"We are probably the only venue that serves champagne that is actually French champagne and we'll also be serving a very high quality seafood buffet.”

With screens spread out across the venue and a big screen to view the event, along with full TAB facilities available at Mangrove Jacks, the day will include prizes for best fashion on the day as well as entertainment.

"You can enjoy the whole day of racing,” Mr Bell said.

Magnums Hotel will also be offering a spectacular day as they host a cocktail party on the terrace that will include a champagne fountain.

Restaurants and pubs around the region have a variety of lunch specials on offer for the day and for those who want to keep the party going into the night, Mama Africa will be hosting a Still Best Dressed Melbourne Cup after party with free canapes from 9-11pm.

For those who can't make it to a venue, the Melbourne Cup will be screened live all day on Channel 7 with the big race at 2pm.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  melbourne cup 2016 whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cup Day's almost here

Cup Day's almost here

Plenty of fantastic lunch deals at pubs across the region

Who won big at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards?

WINNER: The Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual winner Greg Waites and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox at the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

The 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards are done and dusted.

Potential fire avoided at Airlie Beach residence

FIRE AVOIDED: Airlie Beach fire fighters attended a scene at a Mazlin Street residence.

A fire has been prevented at an Airlie Beach residence tonight.

Tim Finn's career on show

KIWI LEGEND: New Zealand legend Tim Finn will be performing sings from his solo career as well as favourites from Slit Enz and Crowded House on the main stage at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music to welcome Tim Finn.

Local Partners

Cup Day's almost here

Plenty of fantastic lunch deals at pubs across the region

From teacher to UFC

DEDICATION: Teacher and MMA fighter Anton Zafir loves the Whitsundays.

Anton Zafir is not your typical high school teacher.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Cup Day's almost here

Cup Day's almost here

Plenty of fantastic lunch deals at pubs across the region

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

From teacher to UFC

DEDICATION: Teacher and MMA fighter Anton Zafir loves the Whitsundays.

Anton Zafir is not your typical high school teacher.

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

Jamie Oliver hosts the TV series Jamie's Super Foods Family Classics.

TV series inspires celebrity chef to get a degree in nutrition.

What's on the small screen this week

Sam Neill, Amy Wren and Max Irons star in the TV series Tutankhamun.

THE Block is in its final weeks while Seven debuts new medical doco.

Review: Slipknot's standout performance in Brisbane

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during their set at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Slipknot, Lamb of God and In Hearts Wake in Brisbane

Tim Finn's career on show

KIWI LEGEND: New Zealand legend Tim Finn will be performing sings from his solo career as well as favourites from Slit Enz and Crowded House on the main stage at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music to welcome Tim Finn.

Outstanding Panoramic Views - 5 acre blocks

636 Hay Point Road, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 From $245,000

Now is the time to purchase one of two rare 5 acre lots in picturesque Alligator Creek. Offering elevated house sites with outstanding rural and ocean views on 5...

BLUE CHIP INVESTMENT!

17 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

Unit 5 5 5 $480,000

5 x 1 BED UNITS - CONVENIENT LOCATION Exclusive to the market is this wonderful opportunity for investors to grab a deal of a lifetime. Each unit has an...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Small Cane Farm - Sarina

Sarina 4737

Rural 0 0 $750,000

Small farm under 15 minutes to Sarina and 30 minutes to Mackay. 167 acres total area with 72 acres under cane. Balance fenced off for stock grazing. 2 homes.

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Large Family Home - Great Location

28 Meyer Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This low set concrete block home has four built-in bedrooms and features a large sunken lounge room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The main bathroom...

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Beautiful Queenslander in South Mackay

86 Juliet Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculate Queenslander is a home of significance and a slice of history on Mackay. Beautifully maintained throughout with many of the original features...

238 acres - Grazing Homestead Eton

127 Stoney Creek Road, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $765,000

Tucked away at the foot of the Eton ranges away from the hustle and bustle is this 238 acres. Approx 100 acres cleared country with improved pasture species...

965 sqm Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

16 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 4 $450,000

A high calibre renovation has transformed this home into an exceptional family inspired residence. Its expansive living zones spill onto a huge entertainment area...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!