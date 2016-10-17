27°
Cyclists has 'close call' with police car while drink riding

17th Oct 2016 12:00 PM
DRINK RIDING: A cyclist almost crashed into a police car while under the influence of alcohol last week.
DRINK RIDING: A cyclist almost crashed into a police car while under the influence of alcohol last week. Kevin Farmer

IT WAS a near miss for a cyclist travelling nearly four times over the legal alcohol limit when he almost crashed into a police car last Wednesday night.

At 8.40pm on October 12, Whitsunday Police were driving between Hermitage and Plantation Drive when the cyclist nearly collided with the police car.

He was believed to be wearing no helmet, with no lights fitted and riding down the middle of the wrong lane against on-coming traffic.

On top of that, he was under the influence of alcohol.

The 31-year-old Jubilee Pocket man stopped to speak with police before he was arrested and taken to the police station where he was breath tested and alleged to have delivered a reading of 0.207%.

The man was charged with riding a bike while under the influence of liquor, failing to keep to the left, failing to wear an approved bike helmet and obstructing a police officer in the performance of their duties.

He will appear in the Proserpine Magistrate's Court on October 31.

Topics:  crash cyclist near miss whitsunday police

