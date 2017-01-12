Cyclone outlook remains 'above average'

BE PREPARED: Airlie Beach felt the effects of Tropical Cyclone Dylan in 2014.

THE pre-season cyclone outlook predicting more cyclones than average for Queensland hasn't changed.

According to the Bureau of Meterology, there is a 58% chance of more cyclones than average forming in eastern Australia.

Last cyclone season recorded a record low of three cyclones in the entire Australian region.

An average cyclone season results in 11 cyclones in Australia and four in eastern Australia.

BOM forecaster Adam Woods said there were no immediate cyclones on the horizon but everyone should take precautions.

"The pre-season outlook hasn't changed but they are hard phenomenon to predict,” he said.

"The north tropical coast picked up 378mm of rain over 24 hours so you don't need a cyclone for a good drenching.”

A weak tropical low was recorded 200km north-east of Townsville and expected to drift west toward the coast but it is unlikely to develop further.

For cyclone safety tips visit the BOM website http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/about/tc-checklist.shtml and follow the instructions.