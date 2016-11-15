Damaged boat returned to owners

RETURNED: The Baroness yacht blown away by a northerly wind has been removed from the rocky shore.

THE Baroness yacht blown to the rocky shore by a strong northerly wind has been recovered following a massive community effort.

The boat, belonging to Kevin and Traci Marshall, affectionately named "Archimedes" was returned to VMR boat ramp late Saturday night.

Kevin and Traci learned to sail on the boat which belonged to the couple for eight years.

Daughter Mel Inda said while the boat was severely damaged, she appreciated community support in what was a nine hour mission to return the vessel.

"People helped us all day as they came past on the boardwalk," she said.

"I want to thank everyone for their help, my parents are ever so grateful."

The yacht was removed from the boat ramp on Sunday.