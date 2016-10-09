Danny has the music

IN TUNE: Danny Elliott will perform his hit show at Proserpine.

ONE of Australia's leading multi-skilled performers is coming to Proserpine Entertainment Centre to play Morning Melodies.

Proficient in the use of more than 12 musical instruments, in addition to his sought-after singing and dancing prowess, Danny Elliot won't have any trouble attracting a crowd with a variable taste in music.

His new show I've got the Music brings out the best in Danny and puts his impressive list of skills on display for all to appreciate.

Danny has captured significant international attention, performing on famous cruiselines such as the QE2, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Princess, Crystal, Silver Sea and Holland America, known to attract sophisticated audiences.

Whether playing for a demanding or easygoing crowd, Danny can please anyone.

The show will start at 11am on October 13, following a morning tea service from 10am.

Tickets are available for $15 which includes morning tea.

For bookings call 49452312.

SHOW TIME

What: I've got the Music

When: Thursday, October 13, 11am

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

Cost: $15 includes performance and morning tea

Tickets: 4945 2312