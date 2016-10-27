Darren Hicks needs desperate support

The Whitsunday community has thrown its support behind local music figure Darren Hicks following a tragic motorbike accident in Bali.

WHITSUNDAY musician and 'sound man' Darren Hicks is facing a period of tragic uncertainty.

Two days ago, Darren was involved in a serious motorbike accident in Bali causing a compound fracture to his leg and extensive facial lacerations.

Lacking health insurance - Darren's upfront medical costs are expected to reach AUD $20,000 leaving his family and friends desperately seeking funds to progress with his surgery.

Personal friend and owner of Airlie Music Centre Jenni Wasson established a go-fund me page to secure urgent funds to cover Darren's costs.

Mrs Wasson said she was thankful for the generous community-driven support already flowing through.

"The support has been really good, Darren is a man who has been big part of the community and support would be nice for such a great genuine man," she said.

According to Darren's gofundme page $7,011 has already been raised.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club is hosting a fundraiser jam for Darren this Sunday from 1-5pm.

A three day pass to the Airlie Beach festival of music, a painting and three days at a Bali resort have been donated as prizes and will be auctioned off at the Sailing Club event.

Members of the community are called upon to pop in and make even a small contribution for a man who has given so much of himself to the Whitsunday community.

You can donate to Darren's gofundmepage here - https://www.gofundme.com/darrens-medical-help-in-indonesia-2vwsgjgm or call Jenni Wasson on 0410 745 865.