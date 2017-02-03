Day of mourning for indigenous

MINUTE'S SILENCE: A space for mourning on the foreshore on Australia Day.

WHILE Australia Day celebrations were taking place in Airlie Beach last Thursday, a different type of recognition was taking place.

TJ Bendeich set up a space she described as "a space for those mourning” and for people to share a minute's silence for the indigenous people who were killed during the European settlement”.

"The point is to respect and recognise those we've lost,” she said.

"It's giving people the space to properly mourn.”

Ms Bendeich said she received a warm reception from people she spoke to on the day in person but it was a more mixed reaction online, with some calling for unity and the need to move on.

"When I first planned it, I didn't know about the Australia Day celebrations at the park,” she said.

"The organiser was very welcoming and happy for us to have that space next to it.

"It was about creating a space for recognition and having a minute's silence.

"Tourists as well as locals of all different backgrounds came and stopped and paid respects.

"A mother and daughter saw the Facebook post and came into town specifically for it.”

Whitsunday's 2016 Australia Day Young Citizen of the Year Keisha Lee McEwan said she tried not to be negative about a day that was so significant to her ancestors.

"People can educate themselves and do their own research. A lot of my relatives mourn the day. For them, it's an event of mourning,” she said.

Both Keisha and TJ agreed that Anzac Day provided a time to honour Australians who died in battle and believed the same sort of service should be held on Australia Day.

"It would be wonderful to have the support and backing of the community and council to collaborate on a future event,” MsBendeich said.

"For a lot of people, the day represents the genocide of indigenous Australians. There's no pride in that.

"The majority of indigenous Australians want to change the date. They need that step to move forward.

"I think it can open people's eyes. Conversation is the first step between recognition and reconciliation.”

Ms Bendeich said she would like to repeat the event next Australia Day.