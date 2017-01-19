Daydream pipe: is it fixed or not fixed?

EMPTY: The main water tank at Daydream Island continues to have little water, heavily impacting staff and guests.

UPON hearing the leak in an underwater pipe which had been causing significant water issues on Daydream Island had been fixed, staff and guests thought the strife was over.

However, reports of no water in the island's main tank surfaced again this week.

On January 5, Daydream Island staff were faced with an issue they have become all too familiar with - the island running out of water. And it was not just the

staff who suffered, but guests too.

A staff member on the island, who did not wish to be named, said $2600 was used to fix a leak in an underwater pipe which would help deliver water into the island's main water tank.

However, after running out of water once again, it was realised the leak had not been fixed.

The island's guest resort has three levels in each wing, the rainforest and coral wing.

The staff member said one level on the coral wing ran out of water as did the top level of the rainforest wing.

Daydream Island released a statement which said the island had an reccurence of water discolouration this month during the peak holiday period.

It said additional barges had delivered water to Daydream to handle the "demand due to peak near occupancy”.

As a result, the pumping process stirred up sediment in the island's water tank.

"We are extremely apologetic to guests who have been affected by these water quality issues,” Daydream Island resort and spa director of operations Warren McCorriston said.

"We have done everything possible to alleviate the situation and maximise guest comfort,” Mr McCorriston said.

"Those guests affected were assisted by our Guest Services staff,” she said.

The staff member said despite not having run out of water since January 5, something needed to be done to prevent a reccurence.