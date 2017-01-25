31°
News

Daydream resort is not going anywhere

25th Jan 2017 2:36 PM
FACELIFT: Daydream Island is undergoing renovations.
FACELIFT: Daydream Island is undergoing renovations. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DAYDREAM Island Resort and Spa is set for a $50 million facelift.

The redevelopment will mean the resort will have to close in early 2018 to allow renovations to occur in an efficient time-frame.

Daydream Island Resort and Spa general manager Dawson Tang said the resort was committed to providing a first-class experience.

"Our owners (China Capital Investment Group) have recognised the need to revamp Daydream's facilities especially as we embark on a greater push into international markets including the lucrative China market.

"Prior to commencing the redevelopment in 2018 it will be very much business as usual this coming year.”

Major works will include redevelopment of the arrivals pavilion, reception, main atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids restaurant.

Additionally, the Lovers Cove function area will be expanded and a new Asian- inspired restaurant will be built.

A number of projects are also set for completion early this year on the south end of the island.

From the first week of February, the Fish Bowl bistro, Boat House Bakery and Ginger's Hut will be closed for a set period with alternative food facilities provided.

CCIG took ownership of Daydream Island in March 2015.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  daydream island redevelopment resort whitsunday

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daydream resort is not going anywhere

Daydream resort is not going anywhere

Daydream Island will be thriving in 2018 after a $50 million redevelopment project.

Emergency water works under way in Cannonvale

WATER OUT: Water is expected to be returned to Cannonvale residents by 5pm.

Water should return to Cannonvale streets by 5pm.

Check out how TAFE can help your career dreams

CHEFS: Cannonvale TAFE cooking students put on regular lunch and dinners throughout the year.

TAFE Queensland North lets you chase your career dreams

VMR Rescue boat back in action

Whitsunday Rescue Vessel VMR1 is back in action.

The new gearbox arrived last Friday.

Local Partners

Daydream resort is not going anywhere

Daydream Island will be thriving in 2018 after a $50 million redevelopment project.

Netball looking to boost numbers in Whitsundays

READY: Whitsunday Netball Association president Liz Youd, vice-president Shannon Lorraway, senior convener Stacey Munday and canteen convener Tracey Botto are ready for 2017.

Whitsunday Netball looks towards 2017.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton and Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

2 Storey, 3 Bedroom + Study Modern Unit

4/5 Kate Street, East Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $320,000

Meet all your mates at Kate Street, with this modern and spacious 3 bedroom + study, 2 bathroom unit, within walking distance to Mackay CBD and beach. Entry...

Fertile &amp; Picturesque Grazing Homestead- 112 Acres

1742 Owens Creek Loop Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $569,000

Situated in the fertile Pioneer Valley between Garget and Finch Hatton is this 112 grazing acres. Highset Queenslander home fully renovated only 12 months ago.

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

Situated on 2587sqm in Galbraith Park Estate

76 Galbraith Park Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 4 $825,000

Situated on a 2587sqm flat block this substantial property is located in Galbraith Park Estate close to Whitsunday Plaza and local schools. With a feeling of...

FIRST CLASS BEACHFRONT LOCATION

3/18 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

Unit 2 2 1 Auction

A great opportunity exists here to secure this upper level unit and start enjoying the blissful tranquillity that's on offer. Capturing the most amazing ocean...

1111 sq m Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

23 Dapplewood Close, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 2 $430,000

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom residence on 1111 sq m was built in 1994 with a focus on space, functionality and entertainment. Additions in 1998 created...

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Ave, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $480,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

Top Location

18 Henry Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Very well presented and maintained home located in a popular area of Beaconsfield. This lowset brick veneer property on 711 sq m has good street appeal and...

Reintroducing Crown Apartments

802/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $495,000

GENEROUS, CONVENIENT, EFFORTLESS Welcome to Apartment 802 at the newly revived Crown Apartments. Featuring stylishly appointed spacious interiors, spectacular...

Outstanding Value

5 Polly Crescent, Richmond 4740

House 5 2 4 $595,000

Real opportunity to secure this prime piece of real estate, surrounded by quality homes in the much sought after area of Richmond. Situated on a large 2062 sq m...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!