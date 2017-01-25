Daydream resort is not going anywhere

DAYDREAM Island Resort and Spa is set for a $50 million facelift.

The redevelopment will mean the resort will have to close in early 2018 to allow renovations to occur in an efficient time-frame.

Daydream Island Resort and Spa general manager Dawson Tang said the resort was committed to providing a first-class experience.

"Our owners (China Capital Investment Group) have recognised the need to revamp Daydream's facilities especially as we embark on a greater push into international markets including the lucrative China market.

"Prior to commencing the redevelopment in 2018 it will be very much business as usual this coming year.”

Major works will include redevelopment of the arrivals pavilion, reception, main atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids restaurant.

Additionally, the Lovers Cove function area will be expanded and a new Asian- inspired restaurant will be built.

A number of projects are also set for completion early this year on the south end of the island.

From the first week of February, the Fish Bowl bistro, Boat House Bakery and Ginger's Hut will be closed for a set period with alternative food facilities provided.

CCIG took ownership of Daydream Island in March 2015.