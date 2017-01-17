'Daylight saving over my dead body': Costigan

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan would push for North Queensland statehood if daylight savings time was introduced.

"I think it's reasonable to assume it would force my hand, it is something you die in the trenches for,” he said.

"If there is one issue to push people over the edge and embrace statehood in the north it would be this issue - over my dead body will we see daylight savings in the north.”

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad last week said she "loved” daylight saving but ruled out the possibility of the government proceeding with a trial before the next election.

Mr Costigan's sentiments reflect those of Mt Isa MP Rob Katter, who denounced the disconnect between regional Queensland and the south-east corner.

The daylight saving debate was brought into the spotlight after a poll showed 88% of the 7154 respondents supported a trial in Queensland.

Mr Costigan accused Labor figures speaking out on the issue of throwing up a "smokescreen”.

"Townsville's Deputy Mayor (Les Walker), who is a failed Labor candidate, flew a kite to distract people, particularly in regional Queensland, from more pressing issues such as jobs and job security,” he said.

"I respect both sides of this argument but we are in close proximity to the equator so I think bringing it in is utterly absurd.”

Mr Costigan also gauged public opinion on his Facebook page, which received more than 800 responses.

He said the response was "overwhelming” and 90% opposed the measure.