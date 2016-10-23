27°
News

Dinner with a twist

Jacob Wilson | 23rd Oct 2016 3:30 PM
TOP SHELF: Dirty Dick's theatre restaurant is coming to Proserpine Entertainment Centre.
TOP SHELF: Dirty Dick's theatre restaurant is coming to Proserpine Entertainment Centre. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AN AWARD winning entertainment sensation is coming to town.

Self acclaimed as "Reality Theatre” at its best and "Game of Thrones” with a twist, there is plenty to love about this show.

Whether it comes to inspiring rib cracking laughs or putting on a delightful dinner, Dirty Dicks Theatre Restaurant is in a league of it's own.

The Theatre Restaurant is judged by the Restaurant and Catering Association of NSW as the winner of the prestigious Best Entertainment Award.

Dirty Dicks is also the only theatre restaurant to pick up the Gold Plate Award for food excellence.

It is clear Dirty Dicks has no trouble picking up accolades.

Over 45 years ago the Dirty Dicks Restaurant was founded in Perth and has since performed its famous medieval acts for audiences across the Australasian continent.

Whether this is your first Dirty Dicks Theatre experience or you have been to a few, no performance is ever the same.

Guests enjoy a three course meal, courtesy of the costumed "wenches” and "lads” while you enjoy some cracking portrayals throughout history.

Food includes a fresh crusty bread roll, homemade vegetable soup, a serve of roast beef or tender breast chicken followed by a plum pudding with succulent sauce.

Tickets for this laugh inducing dining and comedy experience, held October 27, cost $50 per person.

Tickets can be purchased at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre or by calling 49452312.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
BREAKING: Whitsunday Island resorts contravening environmental obligations

BREAKING: Whitsunday Island resorts contravening environmental...

A WEEKLONG operation in the Whitsundays has revealed seven of ten tourism operators were non-compliant with the Environmental Protection Act.

Festival's attracting the best

ROCKSTAR: International ambassador of Airlie Beach Festival of Music 8 Ball Aitken will take to the stage.

Airlie Beach festival is where it all started for 8 Ball Aitken.

Jake is having a ball as new cruise ambassador

CUTE: Whitsunday Cruise Ambassador Gay Bowden with grandson Jake Bull.

The youngest cruise ship ambassador.

What catches your eye in the Whitsundays?

MARQUEE: The Airlie Beach Festival of Music marquee is where all the hottest music will be played at the annual event later this year.Photo contributed.

Have your say on Whitsunday landmarks.

Local Partners

Dinner with a twist

This award-winning theatre restaurant act is one which can't be missed.

Minister promises $20,000 to save Midge Point beach

NOT HAPPY: Members of the Midge Point Progress Association on their beach in protest on Tuesday.

IT'S great news for the Midge Point Progress Association.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Dinner with a twist

Dinner with a twist

This award-winning theatre restaurant act is one which can't be missed.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

Salma Hayek: 'Trump planted story because I turned him down'

Actor Salma Hayek is the latest woman who says U.S presidential nominee Donald Trump acted inappropriately.

Salma Hayek latest woman to accuse Trump of misconduct

Leonardo DiCaprio nearly drowned while filming

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar winner almost drowned in Galapagos

Miranda Kerr to wed next year

Supermodel Miranda Kerr

Supermodel and Snapchat founder to wed

Beautiful Queenslander in South Mackay

86 Juliet Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculate Queenslander is a home of significance and a slice of history on Mackay. Beautifully maintained throughout with many of the original features...

Looking To Build At The Beaches?

4 Whitesan Blue Terrace, Blacks Beach 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $255,000

Now is the time to purchase one of the last lots in exclusive Whitesan Blue Terrace. This 455m2 lot offers location and lifestyle, and a blank canvas for you to...

Beach Haven at Belmunda

9 Macartney Drive, Belmunda 4740

House 2 2 2 $369,000

If you're looking for a relaxed lifestyle and don't mind a spot of fishing and crabbing then you should jot this one down on the list. A very well maintained and...

High Exposure Location

West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $280,000

A rare opportunity to buy a well looked after 3 bedroom home on high exposure Nebo Road. Situated on a block of 1,102 sq. m, the home is just a quick drive from...

Great Location - Great Views - Great Value

310/55 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 2 2 1 $299,000

Located on the third floor of the River Street OAKS building this two bedroom unit has a lot to offer and represents good value on a market that has plenty of...

Solid Brick Home - Prime Location

1 Hilda Crt, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Lowset brick veneer home with three built-in bedrooms, open plan living and a double lockable garage. The 695 square metre corner lot provides easy access with...

Lifestyle Block ....... Vendor Will Meet the Market

119 Gardiners Road, Habana 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $220,000

After a visit to tranquil Habana it is easy to understand the areas' enduring popularity. This 3.7 acre property offers you the chance to escape the city and enjoy...

Flash Your Cash

30 Warrener St, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 2 $270,000 Neg

A few minutes to Woolworths Shopping Complex, Andergrove Tavern and Schools, this affordable home represents good value. Fully enclosed underneath with a study...

Looking to Break into the Real Estate Market

5 Lavarack Street, North Mackay 4740

House 2 2 1 $175,000

Highset Queenslander with so much potential for a range of buyers - whether you're a tradie, home handyman or just someone with flare and heaps of...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track