Dinner with a twist

AN AWARD winning entertainment sensation is coming to town.

Self acclaimed as "Reality Theatre” at its best and "Game of Thrones” with a twist, there is plenty to love about this show.

Whether it comes to inspiring rib cracking laughs or putting on a delightful dinner, Dirty Dicks Theatre Restaurant is in a league of it's own.

The Theatre Restaurant is judged by the Restaurant and Catering Association of NSW as the winner of the prestigious Best Entertainment Award.

Dirty Dicks is also the only theatre restaurant to pick up the Gold Plate Award for food excellence.

It is clear Dirty Dicks has no trouble picking up accolades.

Over 45 years ago the Dirty Dicks Restaurant was founded in Perth and has since performed its famous medieval acts for audiences across the Australasian continent.

Whether this is your first Dirty Dicks Theatre experience or you have been to a few, no performance is ever the same.

Guests enjoy a three course meal, courtesy of the costumed "wenches” and "lads” while you enjoy some cracking portrayals throughout history.

Food includes a fresh crusty bread roll, homemade vegetable soup, a serve of roast beef or tender breast chicken followed by a plum pudding with succulent sauce.

Tickets for this laugh inducing dining and comedy experience, held October 27, cost $50 per person.

Tickets can be purchased at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre or by calling 49452312.