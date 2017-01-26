Diversity of Australia Day celebrations

HOLIDAY TIME: Kai Savy, Will Smith, Hayden and Olivia Bradley with Jacquelyn Watts from Whitsunday Dance Connection all ready for Australia Day.

THERE will be a record number of new Australians welcomed to the Whitsundays this Australia Day.

Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox said 72 people from 23 countries will officially celebrate their citizenship.

"An Australian citizenship ceremony celebrates the final stage of someone's migrant journey and represents their ongoing commitment to their adopted country and to Australian values,” he said.

"It also provides the rest of us with an opportunity to reflect on what it means to be Australian and how we can further embrace our country's values.

"I look forward to warmly welcoming our new citizens this Australia Day.”

Australia Day ceremonies will begin in Collinsville Community Centre at 7am with a barbecue.

Bowen Australia Day celebrations will follow at PCYC at 11am.

There will also be an Airlie Beach award and citizenship ceremony held at the Airlie foreshore, alongside the Great Australian Bites Festival nearby.

Held at Airlie Fairy Tree Park, near the foreshore, the event promises to deliver a family-friendly atmosphere and plenty of delicious food.

Fans of the Channel Nine cooking program the Hotplate will also get a unique chance to meet previous winners Emi Kamada and Marie Yokoyama.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club will also host their own celebrations, featuring a novelty thong-throwing competition and a friendly game of cricket.

There will be a barbecue and everyone will be able to get their hands on the famous "Australian taco” and good Aussie tucker.

The Reef Gateway will host an Aussie lunch feast, offering guests all they can eat.

Live music will be performed, with free entry for those who just want to appreciate the authentic Australian atmosphere.

Anyone looking to finish the day on a high note can't go past Magnums Nightclub, which will begin their three big party nights with Triple J Hottest 100 winners The Rubens performing tonight.

WHAT'S ON

Great Australia Bites: Airlie foreshore, 12-5pm

Australia Award Ceremonies: Collinsville 7am, Bowen 11am, Airlie 3.30pm

Aussie Lunch Feast: Reef Gateway, 12-6pm

The Rubens: Magnums Night Club, 8pm

Australia Day Celebrations: Whitsunday Sailing Club, 11am