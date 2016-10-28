Don't miss your chance for Whitehaven swim

CHOPPY WATER: The ocean swim is always a challenge for competitors.

TRIATHLON: Fancy a trip to the idyllic Whitehaven Beach to take part in this year's ocean swim?

While solo spots in the triathlon are sold out, there is still an opportunity for competitors to sign up for the ocean swim.

Whitsunday locals can travel to and from the event on the day with registration fees including transfers.

The event is fast approaching with a 2km, 750m and 350m fun junior swim to be held on November 13.

Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton will compete in the swimming events.

Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke said their Endurance Series was growing in popularity every year and competitors should register now.

"Registrations for the triathlon and ocean swim are coming in fast. However it's not too late for the local community to sign up and catch the ferry over for the day,” he said.

Registrations for the Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim close on Tuesday, November 8, at at 5pm.

Individual registrations for the triathlon are sold out however team and junior triathlon registrations are still available.

Ocean Swim entries include return ferry transfers to Whitehaven from Port of Airlie Marina or Hamilton Island.

Visit hamiltonisland .com.au/endurance-series.