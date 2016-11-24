29°
News

Doubling the fun at Cruise Whitsundays

24th Nov 2016 4:03 PM
ALL ABOARD: Visitors exiting Cruise Whitsundays' new vessel Sea Quest onto Whitehaven Beach.
ALL ABOARD: Visitors exiting Cruise Whitsundays' new vessel Sea Quest onto Whitehaven Beach. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE'S even more on offer at Cruise Whitsundays with the introduction of two new tours to Whitehaven Beach.

The BBQ picnic lunch on Whitehaven Beach and the Whitehaven Beach snorkelling combo tour follow the launch of the company's new vessel Sea Quest.

Cruise Whitsundays Sales Manager, Lisa Bates, said the tours had been incredibly well received since the beginning of operation in mid-November.

"We've had a fantastic response from our local agents who have immediately had bookings so it's been filling straight away," she said.

"(The tours have) fantastic inclusions so it's great to see."

With the picturesque location coupled with catering by Fish D'vine, Ms Bates said the tours were exciting for not just Cruise Whitsundays but for visitors to the Whitsundays.

She said the new snorkelling/Whitehaven Beach combination tour was a unique edition taking guests to Chalkies Beach to snorkel.

"This tour allows travellers to see the very best of the Whitsundays in one day - world famous Whitehaven Beach and one of the region's best fringing coral reefs and in the comfort of our air conditioned, stable and brand new vessel."

"We are excited that having our new custom built vessel Sea Quest has allowed us to reconfigure our boating operations to include a lunch time tour which we know will be very appealing particularly to couples, but also to other travellers wanting to see and enjoy Whitehaven Beach, as well as offer a beach/snorkelling combination tour."

With more plans in the pipeline for Cruise Whitsundays, the latest tours are a testament to the dedicated commitment the company has to product innovation.

For more information or to book a tour visit www.cruisewhitsundays.com or book via any of the local agents of tour desks in the region.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cruise whitsundays tourism tours whitehaven beach

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hotelier offers 'squatting' schoolies a room

Hotelier offers 'squatting' schoolies a room

Heart Hotel owner Jeff Aquilina has offered a room to the group of schoolies accused of setting up a 'squatters' camp' in Airlie Beach

Airbnb forum seeks to strike a balance

FORUM: Airlie Beach Hotel general manager Mark Bell with Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner.

Tourism leaders brainstorm ideas to level the playing field.

Council staff win early Christmas present

ALL SMILES: Whitsunday Regional Council today approved a back-dated two per cent pay rise.

Christmas has come early for council staff.

Tastes of the future

CHEFS IN TRAINING: Eunjin Kim, Kayleigh Conway, Elizabeth Smith, Myunghwa Kim, Jorge Montes, Matt Glass, Christos Rallis, Stanley Liu, Jess Large and Patryk Pietrzak in the kitchen preparing for the busy night at TAFE.

It was a tasty evening at the Whitsunday TAFE campus

Local Partners

Council staff win early Christmas present

Whitsunday Regional Council employees have a special reason to smile this Christmas.

Tastes of the future

CHEFS IN TRAINING: Eunjin Kim, Kayleigh Conway, Elizabeth Smith, Myunghwa Kim, Jorge Montes, Matt Glass, Christos Rallis, Stanley Liu, Jess Large and Patryk Pietrzak in the kitchen preparing for the busy night at TAFE.

It was a tasty evening at the Whitsunday TAFE campus

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

Psychics making the connection in Prossie

MEDIUM: Alexandra Shankland will appear at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre this week as Ally S.

Find out life after life is like

Three Bedroom CBD Unit

806/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $389,000

This riverside apartment boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, and a delightful open plan living area with stunning views. The main bedroom has a...

Inner City Living at it&#39;s Best

702/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 2 2 1 $335,000

Don't miss this opportunity to own this Lanai Apartment, walking distance to restaurants and shopping set beside the beautiful Pioneer River this apartment offers...

Serious Motivated Seller

11 Timberland Court, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 Reduced...

This unique 2.4 acre block is located in a tranquil setting amongst established trees, with gently undulating country and your own private creek. The bitumen...

Comfy Farm House on 9 Pastured Acres

Eungella 4757

House 3 1 1 $295,000

Situated approximately 900 metres above sea level in the cool mountain air of Eungella is this 9 undulating pastured acres. Unbelievable jaw dropping views in all...

High Exposure Location

West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $250,000

A rare opportunity to buy a well looked after 3 bedroom home on high exposure Nebo Road. Situated on a block of 1,102 sq. m, the home is just a quick drive from...

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Designed with Extended Family in Mind

10 Eagle Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 3 $325,000

Positioned in a quiet pocket of Slade Point is this fabulous family home where all the hard work has already been done! Simply move in and enjoy all that this...

Private gem is on the horizon

PARADISE: PRD nationwide Whitsunday sales consultant Darryl Brewer, Michelle Levett and Project manager Christie Leet at Funnel Bay.

An idyllic new beachside development is just around the corner.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!