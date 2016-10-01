27°
News

Dr Karl comes to Cannonvale Library via Skype

Peter Carruthers
| 1st Oct 2016 11:26 AM
Bonnie Syme asks Dr Karl a question with Cr Ron Petterson at the Fun Palace science day held at the Cannonvale Library this morning. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
Bonnie Syme asks Dr Karl a question with Cr Ron Petterson at the Fun Palace science day held at the Cannonvale Library this morning. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

KIDS were lining up at the Cannonvale Library this morning to pick the brains of legendary science guru Dr Karl Kruszelnicki of ABC radio.  

Dr Karl appeared via Skype at the library for the Fun Palaces science and art day.  

Liam Steen asked Dr Karl "what came first, the chicken or the egg?" an age-old question which Dr Karl was able to shed light on.  

Bonnie Syme also had a question of Dr Karl, she asked how bacteria worked in the body.  

Bonnie said she loved science and wanted to know how things worked.

  Organiser of the event in Cannonvale Amber Burchell said the Fun Palace science and art day was a global event started in England in the 1960s.   

"It's a day of art and science and have activities for all ages. We have Dr Karl going at the moment answering science questions and we have arts and crafts," she said.  

"We also have Fiona and Libby here from Eco Barge who will give a presentation and make some recycled art with the kids and whoever wants to do it."  

Award winning science teacher Steve Oliver from the Proserpine High School also presented a chemistry seminar.   

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  art, cannonvale library, dr karl kruszelnicki, science, whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Dr Karl comes to Cannonvale Library via Skype

Dr Karl comes to Cannonvale Library via Skype

Liam Steen asked Dr Karl “what came first, the chicken or the egg?” an age-old question which Dr Karl was able to shed light on.

  • News

  • 1st Oct 2016 11:26 AM

Local DJs to drop electronic set over Queen's birthday weekend

TRAFFIC LIGHT: The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub on Saturday night.

The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub.

Fish are on the bite as water warms up

ABOVE, WHAT A FISH: Kristy Allen with a pretty coral trout caught on a charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Check out the best spots for the weekend.

Fan favourites on the way

SHOW STOPPERS: Justice Crew will take to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre stage on Saturday as part of their massive What We Do tour .

Justice Crew will be at the PEC this Saturday.

Local Partners

Dr Karl comes to Cannonvale Library via Skype

Liam Steen asked Dr Karl “what came first, the chicken or the egg?” an age-old question which Dr Karl was able to shed light on.

Magnificent Seven a shooting success

WILD WEST: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

Wild West Fun coming Bowen's way.

Local DJs to drop electronic set over Queen's birthday weekend

TRAFFIC LIGHT: The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub on Saturday night.

The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub.

Fish are on the bite as water warms up

ABOVE, WHAT A FISH: Kristy Allen with a pretty coral trout caught on a charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Check out the best spots for the weekend.

Fan favourites on the way

SHOW STOPPERS: Justice Crew will take to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre stage on Saturday as part of their massive What We Do tour .

Justice Crew will be at the PEC this Saturday.

Bowen all ready to explode into colour

EXPLODING: The first Bowen Colour Xplosion will be held next weekend.

BOWEN will erupt in colour during the first Bowen Colour Xplosion on

United against sexual violence

TOGETHER: WCCS counsellor Devorah Wynn, constable Syrrell Howard, WCCS counsellor Mandy Coles, WCCS CEO Steve Alexander, constable Andrew Walsh and Proserpine Hospital social worker Draz Stanko.

October is Sexual Violence Awareness Month

Main street flooding worries residents

AFTERMATH: Heart of the reef landscape following Thursday night rainfall

Flooding concerns raised

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga has confirmed speculation she will perform at the Super Bowl is true

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Actor Allison Williams

Actors farewell smash hit HBO show Girls after six seasons

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Bruce Highway Farm with Huge Shed &amp; New Home

91385 Bruce Highway, Sarina 4737

Rural 4 4 11 $895,000

Your opportunity is now!....to secure this 41.27 Hectare (102 acres) grazing property with new 440 m2 shed situated on the Bruce Highway just north of...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Affordable Blacks Beach Living

37 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 3 4 $595,000

A great opportunity exists to secure an affordable ocean front property in Blacks Beach. The double storey home has a beach vibe with polished timber floors to...

207 Acres Grazing &amp; Hay

Ilbilbie 4738

Rural 3 2 $980,000

207 acres of level to gently undulating pastured country. Mostly all cleared except for necessary shade areas and approximately one kilometre of riparian zone...

The Good Life

1 Anzac Avenue, Marian 4753

House 3 2 6 $720,000 neg

This timeless property offers a rare opportunity to enter the acerage market with a 4.5 acre level block. Features include: - 3 x built-in bedrooms, main with...

Renovated and Ready to Please

9 Kemmis Street, Eton 4741

House 3 1 $160,000

Located on a large 1,006 square metre site in the small rural township of Eton, approx. 27km west of Mackay, is this recently renovated gem. The low set three...

Great Starter

31 Apollo Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 4 $215,000

Great value in this highset home located in the heart of Andergrove and just a few minutes drive from the Andergrove Tavern, schools and Woolworths Shopping...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Land dispute heats up

LAND DISPUTE: Lane Whitfield and Mark Cummings at thier Sugarloaf property.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case

Backpacker tax needs to be simplified

\"I think in the future food should be a huge part of our foreign aid.\" Farmer Carl Walker. Photo: Emily Smith / The Daily Mercury.

The Fed Government's changed position has attracted criticism

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

TV show features Mandalay home

The pool at Mandalay House. Contributed

The Mandalay home is currently on the market for $19 million

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.