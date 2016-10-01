Dr Karl comes to Cannonvale Library via Skype

Bonnie Syme asks Dr Karl a question with Cr Ron Petterson at the Fun Palace science day held at the Cannonvale Library this morning. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

KIDS were lining up at the Cannonvale Library this morning to pick the brains of legendary science guru Dr Karl Kruszelnicki of ABC radio.

Dr Karl appeared via Skype at the library for the Fun Palaces science and art day.

Liam Steen asked Dr Karl "what came first, the chicken or the egg?" an age-old question which Dr Karl was able to shed light on.

Bonnie Syme also had a question of Dr Karl, she asked how bacteria worked in the body.

Bonnie said she loved science and wanted to know how things worked.

Organiser of the event in Cannonvale Amber Burchell said the Fun Palace science and art day was a global event started in England in the 1960s.

"It's a day of art and science and have activities for all ages. We have Dr Karl going at the moment answering science questions and we have arts and crafts," she said.

"We also have Fiona and Libby here from Eco Barge who will give a presentation and make some recycled art with the kids and whoever wants to do it."

Award winning science teacher Steve Oliver from the Proserpine High School also presented a chemistry seminar.