Dream come true

2nd Nov 2016 4:30 PM
SUCCESS: Ben Clifford, Mick Bennett, Anne-Marie Oxley and Simon Bogie with their Deluxe Accommodation award.
SUCCESS: Ben Clifford, Mick Bennett, Anne-Marie Oxley and Simon Bogie with their Deluxe Accommodation award.

TWO years ago, the idea of entering the Whitsunday Tourism Awards was a "far-fetched” dream for Anne-Marie Oxley.

But her dream and more came true on Saturday night as the manager of Mirage Whitsundays took home gold in the Deluxe Accommodation category.

Mirage Whitsundays celebrated one year of operation in September and Ms Oxley said the award was testament to the hard work put forward over five years of development.

"To win was definitely a great achievement and something we're extremely proud of because a lot of work was put in to get where we are now so we're extremely excited,” she said.

"It's great to have a pat on the back along the way to tell us we're doing a great job and to keep doing the great job we're doing.”

The award is the first win for the business since its inception and Ms Oxley said it certainly wouldn't be the last.

"We entered thinking it would be hard to compete against others who have been around in the industry longer but we've shown to everyone that we're just as good as everybody else,” she said.

Ms Oxley said Mirage staff were thrilled with their win and added "they work just as hard as I have in making it what it is today.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  anne-marie oxley mirage whitsundays tourism awards tourism whitsundays

