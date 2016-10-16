26°
Driver burned after car hits pole, bursts into flames

Luke Mortimer
| 16th Oct 2016 5:11 PM
Shute Harbour Road, where it meets the Bruce Highway near the entry to Proserpine (file photo).
Shute Harbour Road, where it meets the Bruce Highway near the entry to Proserpine (file photo).

UPDATE 5PM:

THE man seriously injured when his car crashed into a power pole and burst into flames near Proserpine will be airlifted to the burns unit of the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

He was initially admitted to Proserpine Hospital with significant burns and in a serious condition, a Queensland Health spokeswoman said this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a section of Proserpine-Shute Harbour Rd, closed after the crash has been re-opened.

Ergon workers are still working to reinstate powerlines brought down in the crash on the road about 10.40am today.

One lane is currently open.

An Ergon spokesman said 862 customers initially had been without power after the vehicle struck a high voltage powerline pole.

Ergon estimates 14 customers are now without power and said they are confident all will be back online by 7 o'clock tonight.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also at the scene. It's believed they left at 11.45am after putting out the fire out and securing the scene.

EARLIER:

A DRIVER is in hospital being treated for serious burns after his car crashed into a power pole and burst into flames.

The crash occurred on Proserpine-Shute Harbour Rd, 100 metres east of its intersection with the Bruce Hwy.

The man was driving along Shute Harbour Rd about 10.40am when his car struck the power pole, a Queensland Police spokesperson said.

The vehicle "burst into flames and bought down powerlines and the single male occupant was extracted from the wreckage", they said.

The driver was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a serious condition to receive treatment for the burns.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The Queensland Police spokesman was unable to provide the male driver's age or where he is from at this time.

Prosperine Hospital has been contacted for more information.

If you have any information about the crash which could help police call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000, or visit Crime Stoppers online.

