Driver: 'Every day I think I could have killed someone.'

Dane Lillingstone
| 9th Nov 2016 4:54 PM Updated: 10th Nov 2016 10:54 AM
The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
CRAIG Leslie Watson has been hit with a large fine and lengthy suspension after blowing more than three times the legal alcohol limit.  

Police prosecutor Sergeant Glen Whittle said the incident occurred about 11.20pm on October 14 on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannon Valley.  

Police were called after reports Watson's vehicle was bogged in a ditch.  

Sgt Whittle said the vehicle "appeared to have collided with a light pole then slid into the ditch" and shortly after Watson returned a breath test of 0.188.  

Pleading guilty and representing himself, Watson said he had done the wrong thing and later provided an apology letter to Whitsunday police.  

"Every day I think I could have killed someone," he said.  

Magistrate Simon Young said the situation did appear out of character for Watson and he was lucky it didn't have more tragic consequences.   He was convicted and disqualified from driving for 12months and fined $1000.    

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  drunk driver proserpine magistrates court whitsundays

