Duo's guide to top

COLOURFUL: Wendy Eriksson and Corrie Gardner won the award for New Tourism Business on Saturday night for their map of Airlie Beach.

THE hard work and passion put forward by Wendy Eriksson and Corrie Gardner has finally paid off, with the pair winning Best New Tourism Business at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night.

Wendy and Corrie's Map of Airlie Beach, was developed by the two locals and provides a colourful and informative guide to Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays.

With research conducted by Ms Gardner and original artwork created by Ms Eriksson, the guide helps visitors maximise the quality of their Whitsunday experience.

"Our goal was to share our local knowledge and make everyone feel the same level of hospitality you feel when visiting friends,” Ms Gardner said.

"Our map adds value for visitors and gives them a local's perspective on the town and also a quality souvenir to keep or pass on to other friends coming to visit.”

Ms Gardner said the Tourism Awards process was an invaluable experience which gave the pair the opportunity to review their business model and reflect on their first year of business.

"We would like to thank everyone who supported our venture and stocked our products in their shops and accommodation,” Ms Gardner said.