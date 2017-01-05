Early arrival makes a special Christmas

SANTA DELIVERS: Little Asher Beau Warren was a special Christmas gift for Leah, Shayne and little brother Hudson on December 25.

SANTA delivered more than the usual stocking fillers for the Warren family at Christmas.

Beautiful Asher Beau Warren just couldn't wait for his January 12 due date and made his Christmas Day appearance at exactly 10.10am

Asher's mum, Leah, said she had gone into labour just before Christmas and had expected the baby to be born during the next couple of days, so the Christmas Day arrival was a bit of a shock.

"I had been saying he could come any day except Christmas but as Christmas Day came came closer I said he can come now,” she said.

Baby Asher's father, Shayne, was present for the birth and arrangements were made to have Shayne's mother babysit Asher's older brother, Hudson.

The Warren family celebrated Christmas the morning before Asher's arrival and Leah said she didn't feel like she had missed out on Christmas.

Little Asher weighed in at 2990 grams (6lb 6oz) and was 48cm long.

He spent three days in hospital before leaving for home and is now putting on weight.

Leah said the atmosphere at the Proserpine Hospital after the birth of baby Asher was wonderful.

"They made the day extra special, and everyone was so excited that they were there for a Christmas baby,” she said.

Donna Martin arranged a special gift for Asher, for which the family was grateful as they had done no shopping of their own for little Asher.

"We are very thankful to the amazing staff at the Proserpine Hospital for delivering us a perfect, healthy baby boy for Christmas.”