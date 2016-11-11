Elite athletes set to race on Hamilton Island

ON YOUR MARKS: Competitors are getting ready for the Hamilton Island Triathlon and Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim this weekend.

TRIATHLON: Competing alongside Olympic stars is part of the appeal for the competitors in the Hamilton Island Endurance Series, and this weekend will be no different with five Olympians competing.

Three gold medallists will be in the field, with legend Susie O'Neill returning while Mack Horton attends for the first time.

The pair will be competing in different teams for the Hamilton Island Fujifilm Triathlon on Saturday morning before lining up in the 2km Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim on Sunday.

London Olympic triathlete Brendan Sexton will also be doing the double. Mackay local gold medallist Linda Mackenzie will be in the 2km ocean swim and they will be joined by Rio Olympian Ryan Bailie and defending champion Jake Birtwhistle.

It will be a David and Goliath battle in the ocean swim between defending champion Townsville's Matt Pegg and Olympic 400m freestyle champion Horton.

With a number of the elite triathletes backing up, including former World Aquathlon champion Ben Shaw, the battle for the swim title is expected to be fierce.

The predicted northerly breeze means the ocean conditions won't be anything like a pool and is sure to make things interesting.

The presence of the elite triathletes is also expected to play a part in the women's ocean swim, with defending swim champion Grace Musgrove expected to feature alongside Emma Jeffcoat, Charlotte McShane and Natalie van Coevorden in both events.

Entries to the triathlon are sold out but you can still get involved as part of a team or in the junior and swim events or the myriad social events.

There are training clinics for adults and children, mini triathlons and a shorter swim for the juniors, as well as relaxed dining experiences and elite company that will ensure a memorable weekend.

