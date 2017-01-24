Emergency water works under way in Cannonvale

A NUMBER of Cannonvale residents will be without water this afternoon.
Whitsunday Regional Council is conducting emergency works on a broken water main in Cannonvale.
The cause is yet to be determined.
A council spokesperson said some residents may experience dirty water when restored and should run their taps for a few minutes before use.
Water is expected to be restored by 5pm.
The adresses affected will be:
Coral Esplanade
Herring Lane
Salmon Street
Beach Road
Whiting Lane
Groper Lane
Schnapper Street
Dibben Street
Stewart Drive
Pleasant Drive
Manooka Drive
Palm Drive
Iluka Street
Warruga Street
Illawong Street
Balaka Street
Woomerah Avenue
Adina Street
Wambiri Street
Coryule Place
Picaninni Close
Pandanus Drive
Beth Court
Jessies Way
