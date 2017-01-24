31°
Emergency water works under way in Cannonvale

Jacob Wilson | 24th Jan 2017 3:45 PM
WATER OUT: Water is expected to be returned to Cannonvale residents by 5pm.
WATER OUT: Water is expected to be returned to Cannonvale residents by 5pm. Lyndon Keane

A NUMBER of Cannonvale residents will be without water this afternoon.

Whitsunday Regional Council is conducting emergency works on a broken water main in Cannonvale.

The cause is yet to be determined.

A council spokesperson said some residents may experience dirty water when restored and should run their taps for a few minutes before use.

Water is expected to be restored by 5pm.

The adresses affected will be:

Coral Esplanade

Herring Lane

Salmon Street

Beach Road

Whiting Lane

Groper Lane

Schnapper Street

Dibben Street

Stewart Drive

Pleasant Drive

Manooka Drive

Palm Drive

Iluka Street

Warruga Street

Illawong Street

Balaka Street

Woomerah Avenue

Adina Street

Wambiri Street

Coryule Place

Picaninni Close

Pandanus Drive

Beth Court

Jessies Way

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale water whitsunday regional council

