Endeavour clients flying high

Jacob Wilson | 4th Nov 2016 2:51 PM
FUN REWARD: Peter Robertshaw, Cody Brown, Lorel Woodhouse, Kath Dorman, Denise Minehan, Jardi Bauer and Charlie Bell prepare for take-off.
FUN REWARD: Peter Robertshaw, Cody Brown, Lorel Woodhouse, Kath Dorman, Denise Minehan, Jardi Bauer and Charlie Bell prepare for take-off.

AIR charter operator GSL Aviation has put a smile on the faces of some Whitsunday champions.

Endeavour Foundation client Charlie Bell performs volunteer work for GSL Aviation every Wednesday, helping in the cafe and chatting to Whitsunday Airport customers.

Charlie's hard work caught the eye of GSL Aviation director Trent Brown who organised with Endeavour Foundation staffer Denise Minehan for Charlie and some of his friends to enjoy a complimentary scenic flight over the Whitsunday islands.

Endeavour Foundation support manager Amanda Waters said Charlie and his friends had lapped up the opportunity.

"They were very excited about this,” she said.

"It's nice for them to feel the rewards for all the work Charlie has been doing.”

The Endeavour Foundation works with people with disabilities to provide opportunities to engage in the community.

Endeavour Foundation clients also do volunteer work at other organisations including Bunnings, Salvation Army and Jubilee Tavern.

Topics:  charlie bell endeavour foundation gsl aviation scenic flight

