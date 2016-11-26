29°
Endota has key for anti-aging

26th Nov 2016 11:00 AM
NEW AGE: endota spa manager Ashleigh Saxvik holding some of the New Age elements range.
NEW AGE: endota spa manager Ashleigh Saxvik holding some of the New Age elements range. Inge Hansen

AGING gracefully is something desired by many but so is maintaining a youthful glowing appearance.

"Today, more than ever, we want to be the 'best me' at any age,” endota spa support manager Ave Jackson said. "Our clients want products that are effective and clinically proven as well as an expert facial experience while still benefiting from all that nature has to offer. Importantly clients want exceptional results with targeted professional products that deliver on promise and revolutionary skincare that is at the forefront of anti-aging science.”

The endota New Age elements range has four revolutionary products that are made by leading anti-aging manufacturers.

The 100% pure Collagen Miracle Kit consists of five pure concentrated collagen spheres which combine with an activator of potent nutrients, antioxidants and brightening agents to provide an intensive five day treatment.

Collagen Power Boost Serum is a collagen peptide that is pure and potent to strengthen the cells to fight wrinkles.

High Performance Lifting Mask has powerful linoleic acid and sodium hyaluronate to target fine lines and replenish the skin.

The ultra-hydrating cloth mask is pre-soaked with serum to maximise its effectiveness to instantly leave skin smooth, hydrated and radiant.

The AHA Transformation Peel 14 Day Treatment is a two-week spa strength exfoliating peel which dramatically re-texturises skin using glycolic and lactic acids, dissolving dead cells to brighten and expose a fresh complexion so your best skin is only 14 days away.

Endota therapists are expert in their 'new age' range offering signature, light therapy and hydro micro-dermabrasion facials.

For more information phone endota spa Airlie Beach on 4946 5533.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach endota spa new age elements range whitsundays

