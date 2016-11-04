Enjoy the magical Funnel Bay sunset

DISCOVER a beautiful hidden gem overlooking the Coral Sea and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.
Complimentary sunset drinks are now taking place at Funnel Bay on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 5-6pm.
Funnel Bay project manager Christie Leet said this was a unique opportunity which couldn't be missed.
"Not many people get to experience a secluded beach in the Whitsundays, particularly one tucked away within national park,” he said.
Numbers are limited so guests are encouraged to book and arrange a free bus-pick up quickly.
Bookings can be made by calling 1300 773 7653.
Nibbles will be available as part of the experience.
