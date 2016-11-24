Enjoying a cruisier life

29°
Inge Hansen | 24th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
TIME TO RELAX: Chris Jacobs has now retired from his position as executive director at Cruise Whitsundays.
CHRIS Jacobs made a significant impact on the Whitsunday tourism industry and the former executive director of Cruise Whitsundays has left big shoes to fill since retiring.

It was when settlement of the sale of Cruise Whitsundays to Experience Australia was finalised at the end of October Mr Jacobs retired and since then has made the most of his free time by travelling.

Mr Jacobs established Cruise Whitsundays with Roger Dold in 2005 and became a popular member of the community after moving to the area in 2009.

Relocating to Sydney in 2014 and then back to Auckland in 2015, MrJacobs continued to visit the Whitsundays regularly and remained heavily involved in the sales and marketing side of the business.

Before starting Cruise Whitsundays, Mr Jacobs and Mr Dold ran marine tourism transport business Fullers in Auckland and a large tourism operation in Fiji, which continues today.

Mr Dold thanked MrJacobs for his dedication, hard work and ongoing commitment to the business.

"Special thanks is due to Chris for his involvement in setting up the business in the early days and establishing us in the region,” he said.

Topics:  cruise whitsundays

