Eve conquers all

GREAT WORK: Eve Sandeline-McCann was awarded the Boyd Grace Encouragement Award at the Whitsunday Christian College Awards Night last night.

DESPITE being faced with constraints, Eve Sandelin-McCann was able to overcome them and her perseverance was recognised at her school's awards night last night.

The grade nine student was awarded the Boyd Grace Encouragement Award at a ceremony at Whitsunday Christian College - something she was not expecting to receive.

"I was pretty surprised," Eve said.

"My friend was laughing at me because she thought I'd get it."

Not only was her friend's prediction correct, but the recipient was fully deserving too.

The Boyd Grace Encouragement Award is awarded to a year nine student who displays continued improvement, perseverance and courage in the context of overcoming personal, family or other constraints.

The award is sponsored by the Grace Family in memory of former student Boyd Grace.

With her parents opening a new business, Eve said things had been stressful at home but was still able to achieve impressive results at school.

"I'm pretty proud of myself," she said.

When she's not at school or studying, Eve said she enjoyed hanging out with friends.

"We like to have a good time and go out everywhere," she said.

"We're a pretty crazy bunch."