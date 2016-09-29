Everything you desire in a home

BEAUTIFUL VISTA: Gavin Smith standing on the land where 11 lots will be developed at Whitsunday Lakes.

THEIR quality and professionalism have won them plenty of awards in the past and it's clear Moloko Homes is a business you can trust.

There's no doubt director of Moloko Homes, Gavin Smith knows his business and its location, having moved here 32 years ago at age five and later completing his carpentry apprenticeship.

It was just nine years ago when Mr Smith developed Moloko Homes and it's been full steam ahead ever since.

Now, the business consists of four full-time carpenters, two apprentices and three office staff.

Since the inception of his business, Mr Smith has gone on to create the first of many sub-divisions - the first in the Whitsunday Lakes estate in Cannonvale.

It is comprised of 11 lots, all varying in size from 600sqm to 1097sqm.

Mr Smith said to celebrate, Moloko Homes had released five brand new house designs.

"Owners can choose whichever design they would like to put on the blocks and additional features,” Mr Smith said.

He said this sub-division was the first time he'd done any developing, having previously bought blocks off land developers.

Offering all open-plan living and modern frontal designs to suit the blocks, the land is surrounded by parkland and the houses will accentuate this aspect.

For the properties on Jessamine Close, upgraded kitchen appliance packages will be included as well as a free landscaping package worth $3500.

Mr Smith said with some of the land big enough to feature a pool or shed, the properties were the perfect place to call home.

"There isn't a lot of land around at the moment and this is some of the best land,” he said.

"It's got parkland to the rear of the allotments with mountain views.”

The estate is expected to be fully completed in six weeks.

With a passion for planning, and loving the challenge of turning an idea into reality, Mr Smith said the best part of his job was seeing customer satisfaction.

"Seeing the client over the moon when he sees his land, his house and everything he's wanted is the highlight,” he said.

"You don't spend that much money on anything else in your life so they want to make sure they spend their money well and are happy with the end

result.”

Call Gavin Smith on 0438631195 or Rob Taylor from PRDNationwide on 0428466124.