Explosive jobs growth is on the way

GROWTH: Deloitte Access Economics predicts 331 will be added to the Whitsunday tourism industry by 2020.

THE Whitsundays is expected to welcome over 330 new tourism jobs by 2020.

This is the assessment of a Deloitte Access Economics report, predicting 162 skilled and 169 unskilled positions will be added to the local tourism job market.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Craig Turner said the predicted jobs growth was a conservative estimate.

"I think we will do better than that. When you pass through the islands and see resorts not currently open yet, we would exceed that number," he said.

"There are job opportunities across the board in hospitality, restaurants and services."

Mr Turner cited the Heart Hotel opening, Port of Airlie development and the Abell Point Marina as key drivers of growth.

Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle said he knew first-hand how well the local tourism industry was booming.

"We had less than 165 full time positions in 2013 and we are now employing up to 250 staff," he said

"We look forward to seeing a few things happen that will create explosive growth for the region."

Queensland Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said the figures painted a positive picture for job opportunities in Queensland.

"It is vital we have job options for Queenslanders, especially those in regional areas," she said.