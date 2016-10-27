Fairytale PCYC team off to Mackay grand final

ON THEIR WAY: The PCYC basketball team is headed to the Mackay grand final.

BASKTEBALL: Like a scene straight out of every sports film ever made, the Whitsunday PCYC under-16s basketball team came together from nothing this season and now they're headed to the grand final.

Travelling to Mackay last Wednesday to take on the Renegades Gators, PCYC found themselves down 17-4 in the first quarter and were still behind heading into the fourth.

However in a fairytale finish, they staged a comeback and ran away with a 47-39 victory to seal a grand final berth.

Carlo Urbano, 22 points, and Reshon Stone, 15 points, had their best games all season.

Coach Matthew Doherty said they had to overcome the loss of one of their star players before the match and had to really dig in to get themselves back in the game.

"The guys were a bit nervous going into it. We were down the whole game and until the last quarter we were never ahead,” he said.

"It was basically in the last three minutes, we started running away with it.

"Luckily for us we had coach Troy Bannister and with his experience and knowledge, he was able to orchestrate the win.”

Doherty said Urbano and Stone were the stand-outs.

"Carlo was the ball handler. Scoring 22 points, we didn't even notice he'd scored so many, he did it wish such ease,” he said.

"Reshon played exceptional. Both Troy and I said they'd played their best games to date. Both hit their highest scores ever.”

Doherty also said the team owed a lot to coach Bannister.

"It's his coaching that has really got the guys to this point. His knowledge and experience is exceptional,” he said. "He's a very good teacher.”

The team will now travel to Mackay to play Magic White on Saturday at midday for their shot at premiership glory.

"We are quietly confident,” Doherty said.

"We haven't beaten this team before. We came very close. The last time they beat us by one basket.

"No matter what, we feel like we've already won. We were the underdogs coming into this season.

"At the start of the year we didn't even have jerseys.”

Two buses will leave the Reef Gateway Hotel at 9.30am with spots available to travel and cheer on the team. Anyone interested can phone PCYC Whitsunday on 49481144.