Family's ultimate Christmas surprise

24th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
FREE: Mark Beale standing at the Jubilee Pocket property.
FREE: Mark Beale standing at the Jubilee Pocket property. Inge Hansen

ONE local family in need has been given the ultimate gift for Christmas - a home to live in rent-free.

Earlier this month, Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale announced the owner of a property in Jubilee Pocket was offering his home rent-free to a local family in need.

With the owner living away, he required a family to help maintain the property and give it some TLC.

"The home has gone to a couple and their two kids,” Mr Beale said. "He's a carpenter and builder and they have two kids who go to the local school.”

Mr Beale said with the father's occupation, the offer was a perfect fit.

"They'll need to do a couple of jobs inside the house but they're not big jobs and he's a builder so the owner gets someone who is qualified to look after it,” he said.

"There's plenty of room for the kids to ride their bikes, too.”

About six families applied for the home but after close consideration by the owner, one family was given the go-ahead.

Moving in early last week, Mr Beale said the family was "stoked” at the outcome and practically grabbed the keys straight away.

"It was really nice to see (the owner) help out a young family with two beautiful kids who will love living here,” he said. "It should be a really nice Christmas for them.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  jubileee pocket ray white whitsundays

