Fan favourites on the way

SHOW STOPPERS: Justice Crew will take to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre stage on Saturday as part of their massive What We Do tour .

POP legends Justice Crew are on the road and headed to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre for one show only on Saturday.

The eight-time ARIA nominees are bringing their new show directly to Proserpine as part of their What We Do tour.

Justice Crew will perform their biggest hits, including Que Sera, Boom Boom, Everybody, Best Night, Love My Life and of course all their latest material.

Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew has set the nation on fire releasing non-stop chart-smashing music.

Their No.1 ARIA single Boom Boom went platinum and they have backed it up with two further ARIA top 10 hits.

Their debut album Live By The Words, released in 2014, came in at No.7 on the ARIA album charts and sparked the five-time platinum hit smash Que Sera, which rewrote the Australian history books, spending nine weeks at No.1 on the ARIA singles chart.

Justice Crew continue to solidify their place in Australian music by releasing chart-topping music, as well as touring with industry heavyweights such as One Direction, Jason Derulo and Chris Brown.

Justice Crew are very loyal to their fans and have added several new tour destinations to their What We Do tour, to show their appreciation.

Justice Crew love nothing more than performing and touring, so buckle up, because the What We Do tour is coming to the Whitsundays.

BIG NAME

What: Justice Crew

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

When: October 1

Cost: $40, Sound Check Party $80

Tickets: 4945 2312