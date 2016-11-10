Festival photographer catches state library's eye

ANDREW Pattinson's self-published pictorial essay on the Airlie Beach Festival of Music has been accepted into the State Library of Queensland.

Mr Pattinson was contacted last month by Ruth Gardiner, the contemporary collections librarian for the state library, asking if his book could be sent to the library for archiving.

"We collect all Queensland publications and material with a significant amount of Queensland content," she wrote in an email to Mr Pattinson.

"We don't lend from this collection, so the material stays forever as a documentary archive of Queensland."

Mr Pattinson said it was "amazing" and something he didn't expect.

"I am very happy and very happy for all the people that are in the book. And for 'Butto' who will now become part of history no matter what happens," he said.

"I am very proud and it's not what I expected four years ago when I started Vampp Photography.

"I would like to say a big thanks to Danny from Graphic House for the amazing quality of the book which was printed locally."

"I would love for it to be an ongoing thing and to make a book every year," he said.

