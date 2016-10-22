Festival's attracting the best

ROCKSTAR: International ambassador of Airlie Beach Festival of Music 8 Ball Aitken will take to the stage.

AIRLIE Beach Festival of Music international ambassador 8 Ball Aitken remembers the moment he fell in love with Airlie Beach.

Fresh from America, Texas, his Blazing Blues Summer Tour brings him to Airlie Beach for the Festival of Music in November, an event he has fond memories of.

"I had never been to Airlie before the festival,” he said.

"I think it's the best tropical location there is; I've travelled around the world and never been anywhere more beautiful than Airlie Beach and the islands.

"There are a whole lot of towns that would love to have a festival as amazing as the Airlie festival of music - the amount of people who come that wouldn't if it wasn't for the festival is huge.”

8 Ball Aitken's tour takes him across Canberra, New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania to perform his best music for the next four months.

Next month marks the fourth annual Airlie Beach Festival of Music, running November 3-6, featuring 74 acts including Australian and international legends.

8 Ball Aitken's act will be among many big names for the four day festival, including Bill Chambers, Chad Morgan, the Potbelleez, Bourbon Street, Ivori, Hillbilly Goats, Sandi Thom and many more.

Some of 8 Ball's greatest hits include his latest single Sleepy, number one hit She's Going to Mexico and I'm Going to Jail.

The main stage of the event is hosted by the Whitsunday Sailing club under a massive marquee.

Festival of music tunes will also be played at a number of venues such as Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach Hotel, Airlie Treehouse Lagoon, Beaches Backpackers and Cactus Jacks.

8 Ball Aitken urges people to experience the festival atmosphere he can't get enough of.

"Locals should all get a ticket as fast as they can and lock that weekend in for an incredible time,” he said.

Festival of Music three day passes cost $245 and day passes are $120.

Tickets can be purchased through Whitsunday Tickets, the MECC and Big Tickets.