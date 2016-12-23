Festive display inspires

MERRY CHRISTMAS: The life-sized Santa was made of recycled materials

THERE is no need to empty the wallet for your home to stand out this Christmas.

Cannonvale resident Mariz Fletcher knows this more than most.

Raised in the Philippines, Mariz grew up in a culture that placed massive importance on the celebration of Christmas.

Christmas decorations could be seen as early as September, popping up in houses, malls, parks and open spaces across the Philippines.

It is this festive culture that inspired Mariz to try to make her house close to what she remembers.

Beginning the Christmas display in mid-November, Mariz's house is complete with a snowman made out of pallets, an improvised Christmas tree, life-sized Santa and star lanterns made out of bamboo sticks.

DECORATIVE: Mariz's family made their house glow this Christmas. Contributed

Driving past her Manooka Dr house, people will be amazed at what can be achieved at such a low cost.

Mariz encourages residents to follow her example and embrace the Christmas spirit.

"It would be a very good idea for people who can't afford expensive decorations to use recycled materials because you can make beautiful things with them,” she said.

"I hope people will see our decorations and be inspired by them.

"We had fun doing it together as a family and saved money as well.”

LET IT SNOW: The Christmas snowman was made of pallets. Jacob Wilson

Mariz said Christmas was a good time of the year to instil values in her children.

"I want my kids to remember the real essence of Christmas,” she said.

"Teaching them how to value things.

"We don't focus on expensive stuff for decor.”

Included in this week and next week's Whitsunday Times edition is a Christmas display map, which will direct readers to all the best Christmas decorated houses in the Whitsunday region.