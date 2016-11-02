DESPITE having won many years in a row, Elizabeth Hackett said it was still exciting to hear Magnums called out to receive a prestigious award - and this year was no different.

Magnums Backpackers Airlie Beach took out the Best Backpacker Accommodation at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night for the fifth year running.

Ms Hackett has owned the popular accommodation, which hosts up to 360 guests per day, for 20 years and said it was a focus of the team to always work towards a common goal - to give their customers the best service they could offer.

With such a strong team up her sleeve, Ms Hackett said without these people, Magnums would not be what it was today.

"One of the major things that makes Magnums stand out is the team,” she said.

"It takes a special kind of person to become a member of the team at Magnums.

"You need to enjoy a fast-paced busy environment where no two days are the same.”

Ms Hackett said overall, the evening was a total success and she looked forward to the years to come.

"It was a lot of fun and there were a lot of industry colleagues who attended,” she said.

"It was a great night.”