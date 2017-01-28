Fighting funds for a tragic disease

BLACK BELT: Nick Marsionis during his time training at Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan.

WHITSUNDAY Taekwondo wants everyone to know raffles for Whitsunday man Nick Marsionis are still going.

Nick contracted meningococcal septicaemia in September 2016 and had his hands and feet amputated.

Whitsunday Taekwondo are selling raffle tickets to raise money for their student.

"He is grateful to be alive and remains positive and committed to recovery but it is going to be a long and hard journey,” master instructor Vicky Gillam said.

"We have already had a tremendous response from individuals and businesses in the community as well as various radio and newspaper interviews and articles. We have already raised close to $40,000 and with donation tins and this raffle, we should come close to our target of $50,000.”

The Monster Raffle has 30 prizes and tickets are $10 each while Mega Raffle tickets are $5 each with 20 prizes to be won. Prizes include overnight Bareboat Cruises around the Whitsundays, luxury accommodation in Airlie Beach, diving and day trips to the islands and Whitehaven Beach and vouchers for activities, meal deals, hair and beauty, as well as vehicle, fishing and home products.

The raffle is being drawn Saturday, February 4 with Mayor Andrew Willcox drawing the winners at 11am at Whitsunday Plaza. Tickets can be purchased on the day from 8am. They can be purchased now by contacting Vicky on 0416350439 or Jim 0406540719.